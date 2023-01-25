Winter storm forecast for Metro Detroit: Where snow stands, what’s coming next

4Warn Weather – Heavy snow will continue to fall at a rate of as much as an inch an hour through about 5pm here in Metro Detroit.

The snow should start to taper off during the evening commute, but a thick layer of slush will continue to affect the evening commute. Even if roads just look wet, keep in mind that slush is still frozen and slippery. Lots of spin out accidents reported this afternoon all over the area.

Overnight

The accumulating snow will come to an end by around 10pm tonight. A few lingering flurries will persist at times, but the heavy snow will be over. With temps staying at or just below freezing tonight, salt should work very well and plows can get to work before the morning commute.

Thursday

Cloudy with a few flurries. Temps in the low 30s.

Friday

We start out dry, but a clipper system swings through later in the day. And it does just that, clips us with a light accumulation of snow. Temps hover around freezing so roads could be a bit slick for the evening commute.

Yet another, more significant system comes in Saturday night and Sunday morning bringing us another chance for snow. More on that tonight at 4, 5, 6 & 11pm on Local 4 News.

