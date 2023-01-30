Dangerously cold temperatures ahead for Metro Detroit -- Here’s What to Expect

4Warn Weather – At what point does the temperature need to be to become dangerous? Probably a lot higher than you think.

If the temp is above freezing at 32 degrees, it might feel chilly, but it’s safe. Anything below freezing, and you are putting yourself at risk. If the temp is between 13 and 31 degrees, you should take breaks from the cold every 20-30 minutes.

But even more dangerous than the temperatures is the wind chill; Wind chill factors in how the low temp and wind speed combine to remove heat from an exposed face.

The elderly and young children are even more at risk because they have more difficulty regulating their body temperature; This is why we always say to check on your elderly neighbors during bitter cold temps like what’s ahead Monday in Metro Detroit. And bring in your pets as well.

Overnight

Monday night, we will drop to a low of five degrees. But wind chills by Tuesday morning will be around -10 degrees. While we will see some sunshine, temps will only warm to a high of 18.

Wednesday

Wednesday morning will be dangerously cold as well, with a low of eight and wind chills back down below zero; Highs Wednesday top out around 24 degrees.

Thursday

A brief warmup Thursday is closer to the normal high of 32.

Weekend forecast

But then another blast of cold air arrives by Friday into Saturday morning! Join me tonight at 11 p.m. for all the latest forecast information.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.