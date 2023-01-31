Tracking frigid temps in Metro Detroit this week as skies stay mostly dry

4Warn Weather – Good Tuesday morning!

After a mild start to the year, this last day of January will shape up to be the coldest day of the month and lead us into a frigid start to February. We are waking up to temperatures in the single digits across Southeast Michigan.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:48 a.m.

It’ll be partly sunny today with a chance for afternoon flurries. Otherwise, it will be a very brisk day. Highs will range from 15-20 degrees with temperatures feeling like they’re in the single digits.

We’ll be tumbling back into the single digits tonight with wind chill readings below zero.

Tonight’s sunset is at 5:46 p.m.

Variable clouds are in the forecast on Wednesday. It’ll be slightly warmer, but still 10 degrees below average as highs top out in the low 20s.

Chance for snow Thursday

Southwesterly winds on Thursday will push daytime highs to seasonal low 30s prior to the passage of an arctic front. As the front passes through Thursday night, there will be a chance for snow showers.

By Friday, highs will be in the low teens with wind chills near 15 below zero. This degree of cold air, along with the post frontal winds, will push wind chill readings near advisory criteria.

We’re tracking a nice rebound in temperatures by the end of the weekend into next week, as highs will climb into the upper 30s on Sunday and are forecasted to be on either side of 40 through the next work week.

