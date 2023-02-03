1 more bitter cold night, then warm temperatures arrive in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – Could we finally get warmer temps and sunshine at the same time? The answer is yes! But first, we need to get through one more frigid night.

Overnight

Overnight lows will drop into the single digits again. But we will hit our low temp just after midnight when winds are out of the west/northwest.

After 2 a.m., winds shift and start coming out of the south. So a gradual rise in temps is expected by the morning. But it will still be a very cold start to the day Saturday, with wind chills remaining below zero.

Weekend

Finally, sunshine and temps around normal for this time of year. Partly cloudy skies and a bit breezy with highs around 32 degrees. Then Sunday, we warm up back into the upper 30s, but it will be a bit cloudier to end the weekend.

Next week

Get ready for some very mild weather in February! Our normal high is now 33 degrees, and we will be well above that for most of the week. I can’t wait to tell you all about it when you join me for the forecast tonight at 11 p.m. on Local 4 News!

