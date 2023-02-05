Chilly night ahead before warm-up begins in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

The 4Warn weather team is tracking the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

4Warn Weather – An early spring-like forecast for the work week, but first we need to get through a pretty chilly night here in Southeast Michigan

Overnight

A weak cold front moves through the area this evening. This could touch off a brief period of flurries/drizzle that will have little to no impact. Behind the front, however, is some pretty chilly air. So overnight lows will drop to the low 20s.

Monday

Sun and clouds kick off the work week with temps slightly above normal for this time of year. Our high reaches 38 degrees (normal is 33). Winds will be out of the NW early in the day, then shifting SSE in the afternoon. This sets the stage for a warming trend ahead for the rest of the week.

Tuesday

A few showers early in the day that should wrap up by around 1 p.m. Breezy and mild with temps in the mid 40s. Temps get even warmer by the end of the week. Join me tonight at 11 p.m. for Local 4 News!

