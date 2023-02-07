Metro Detroit weather: Warm and windy Tuesday

4 Warn Weather – Waking up to rising temperatures this morning. Scattered showers and gusty winds up to 40 mph push through early.

Sunrise is at 7:40 a.m.

Temperatures rise into the mid to upper 40s before the cold front passes through today. Clouds will break overnight with lows around 30.

Sunset is at 5:55 p.m.

Dry weather is expected Wednesday, cooler but still mild before the next low pressure system strengthens and lifts northeast into our area Wednesday night into Thursday.

Wednesday’s highs will be around 40 with partly sunny skies. That strong low pressure system is set to impact our area Thursday. Temperatures will rise into the low 50s but expect a good amount of rainfall. Rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.25 of an inch will be possible with this system.

Active weather remains likely for the Friday and early Saturday as the back edge of this system potentially brings a mix of rain and snow with surface temperatures around 40 Friday and near freezing Saturday.