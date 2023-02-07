Near record-breaking temps later this week in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – Well, we came close to breaking our record high Tuesday which was 56 set back in 2019.

While we only made it to the low 50s, it was still a beautiful afternoon, especially on the east side, where it took a little longer for the strong cold front to arrive.

Parts of the west side, including Howell and Brighton, had clouds and temps in the 30s, while the city of Detroit enjoyed the sun and a high of 55!

But we aren’t done with the near record temps as we take another run at it on Thursday.

Overnight

Mostly cloudy and cool tonight with a low of 30. Winds will finally start to calm a bit coming out of the west at 5-15mph.

Wednesday

Not quite as warm as Tuesday but in my opinion the best day this week. I don’t know about you, but I will trade the warmer temps for sunshine, and we should get plenty of it on Wednesday. Highs will climb to the low 40s with winds out of the SW around 5-10mph.

Thursday

Thursday will be the wettest and potentially the warmest day of the week, with highs in the mid-50s. Some guidance suggests even higher temperatures, but heavy rain and clouds will keep highs in the low to mid-50s.

Lots of rain is expected, especially in the morning, with as much as a half-inch to an inch of rain in some spots. Join me tonight for the full forecast at 11 p.m. on Local 4 News.

