Sunshine returns this weekend, then snow, ice next week in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Despite the frigid temps, it has been nice to see a little late-day sun to end a long week.

Overnight expect clouds to continue to scour out, leaving us with mostly clear skies. Temps drop down to around 20 in the city and possibly upper teens in the suburbs.

Weekend forecast

A pretty start to the weekend, but it will be breezy and cool. Highs climb back up above normal to 43 degrees.

But a strong southwesterly wind 15 to 20mph keeps our wind chills in the low 30s throughout the day.

A few more clouds for Sunday with a weak disturbance that will touch off a stray flake or drop. Otherwise a milder day with highs in the upper 40s.

Next week

A more impactful system arrives Wednesday into Thursday. More details on what you can expect coming up in the forecast tonight at 11 p.m. on Local 4 News.

