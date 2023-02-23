High winds to cause more power outages as freezing rain moves out in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – The freezing rain is gone, but problems with ice continue throughout Metro Detroit.

Thursday evening, wind gusts will exceed 30 to 35mph, perhaps causing more power outages and also hampering restoration efforts. The winds calm a bit overnight, but cold air then settles in, leaving us with lows in the teens and wind chills in the low single digits by morning.

For those of you without power, it will become extremely cold inside your home Thursday night.

Friday

Friday, we do not warm up much at all, with highs in the 20s and wind chills remaining in the single digits and low teens. Winds will not be as strong, but any remaining ice will not melt with temps below freezing. The weekend looks a bit warmer. Details tonight at 11 p.m. on Local 4 News.

