Light dusting, freezing temps: What you need to know about warmer weather coming to Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – There is light snow on Exact Track 4D Radar moving through Metro Detroit this morning making for a nuisance out there on the roads. We’re only talking about a dusting for most of us to maybe an inch in a few isolated spots. The snow showers will be moving out of here by 8-9 a.m. and the roads will still be slick and slightly dangerous for a few hours after sunrise. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 20s with wind chills in the teens for anyone heading out and about. You might need the boots for the walk with the dog and some extra time for those of you heading out to the kid’s practices or running errands. Slow down, be careful… it’s not you, it’s everybody else.

The snow will exit to the east during the morning and our skies will begin to break with spotty sunshine already by lunchtime. We should be in the range of freezing midday here in Metro Detroit with highs heading into the middle and upper 30s later this afternoon. We will see more and more sunshine by mid-afternoon and some of our neighborhoods will be flirting with 40F which is right at or just above our average for late February. The winds are on the lighter side all day SE to SW 5-12mph which means wind chills won’t be a big problem today. There is a monster storm in the Western United States with flooding rains in California and feet of mountain snow. That is on the way here but is still a couple of days away.

SUNSET: 6:18 p.m.

Skies will be crystal clear tonight and most of the day tomorrow here all across Metro Detroit. Our morning temps will be in the middle and upper 20s with afternoon highs taking a nice leap. Abundant Sunday sunshine will help highs into the middle and upper 40s which means some of our neighborhoods will be flirting with 50F to end the weekend. The one tradeoff is the wind which will be starting picking up WSW 10-15 gusting 20-25 mph at times keeping it feeling cooler than it will be out there. It’s still a great day to get out and soak up some of that free Vitamin D in the way of sunshine.

Wet weather comes back into play here on Monday. Some early computer model data hints at an hour or two of freezing rain possible before sunrise on Monday. Most of the data shows mainly just plain rain hitting Metro Detroit after 7-8 am on Monday. We will keep an eye on any ice threats but prepare for a wet and windy day on Monday with highs in the middle 40s and gusty winds ESE 20-30mph. Rain may change to light snow as this system winds down late Monday into early Tuesday. Most of Tuesday looks dry right now and only slightly cooler. It will be quite gusty Monday and Tuesday and we should be mindful of power outage potential after this past ice storm weakened many of our trees and power lines. We will be on top of this and keep you well ahead of the action.

Wednesday and Thursday do look mostly dry with a weak little rainmaker possible either late Wednesday or early Thursday with more middle and upper 40s likely through the middle of this coming week ahead. There is a weak cold front coming late in the week with cooler temps in the 30s by Friday with some spotty rain and snow.

Keep you and your family prepared with the 4Warn Weather App, where you will stay well ahead of any winter storms or changes in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.