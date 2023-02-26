More freezing rain possible in Metro Detroit next week before warmer temperatures -- what to expect

4Warn Weather – After we started the day on a wintry note with most everyone seeing around an inch of snow by early this morning, we broke out a little bit of sunshine this afternoon, and we will keep dry weather around as we go through the overnight hours tonight and into the end of the weekend on Sunday.

Through the overnight hours tonight, we will keep a few clouds in the forecast. Expect skies to be partly cloudy overnight with low temperatures dropping to right around that 30-degree mark. It will be breezy overnight with winds gusting as high as 25 MPH.

For the end of the weekend on Sunday, expect plenty of sunshine with high pressure firmly controlling the forecast. As it moves off to the east we’re going to warm things up to the upper 40s by Sunday afternoon, with winds remaining gusty as high as 25 MPH by late Sunday afternoon.

Our next system rolls into the region overnight Sunday night and at the beginning of next week on Monday. With colder air in place overnight Sunday night and early on Monday morning, we are expecting us to start off as a bit of a wintry mix or freezing rain scenario, before changing over to rain as temperatures warm to about the freezing mark. We could see a light glazing of freezing rain before things change over to rain by mid-Monday morning. High temperatures heading for the mid 40s by Monday afternoon, with gusty winds remaining. Expect winds to gust as high as 35 MPH.

As a strong, low-pressure system moves off to the east, it’s going to bring a lot of rain by the time we get to the end of Monday night. Expect the clouds to hang with us Monday night and early on Tuesday morning, before we bring filtered sunshine in the forecast working into Tuesday. Expect the windy conditions to stick around through most of the day on Tuesday. High temperature is remaining in the middle 40s by Tuesday afternoon.

We will watch another disturbance roll into the region for the middle of the week on Wednesday and Thursday. So, we’ll bring a chance of rain and snow showers each day, but both days will not be a complete washout. As another frontal boundary rolls through the region, expect high temperatures into the mid 50s by Wednesday afternoon, dropping into the lower 40 by Thursday afternoon.

Heading into the end of the week on Friday, drier weather works in the region. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds with seasonable temperatures. High temperatures heading for the lower 40s by Friday afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Cold and breezy. Low: 30. Winds: Southwest 5-15 MPH with gusts as high as 25 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Continued breezy. Warmer temperatures. High: 47. Winds: West 5-15 MPH with gusts as high as 25 MPH.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds, skies becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of wintry mix/freezing rain developing after midnight. Low: 31. Winds: East 5-10 MPH with gusts as high as 20 MPH.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies. Wintry mix/freezing rain changing to rain showers as temperatures warm up. Continued breezy. High: 45. Winds: East 15-25 MPH with gusts as high as 35 MPH.

