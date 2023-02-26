What to know about winter weather advisory in SE Michigan

4Warn Weather – After a nice way to end the weekend with plenty of sunshine, and breezy winds, we’ve got an active weather pattern setting up as we look ahead into the upcoming week.

Monday: Winter weather advisory issued

We begin that with the potential of wintry weather moving in for the start of the work week on Monday. A winter weather advisory has been issued for the majority of southeastern Michigan. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday we have the potential of wintry weather moving back in.

We’ll watch an area of low pressure move into the Ohio Valley at the beginning of the week. As that moves north, we will see warmer air begin to creep north into Michigan throughout the day on Monday. This means the precipitation will begin as a period of wintry weather for just about everyone in the form of snow and/or freezing rain before changing over to rain as we had throughout the morning hours on Monday.

Those under the advisory will stay colder, longer. The best places to see accumulation from the wintry weather will be the further north you go.

For areas like Oakland, Macomb and Livingston Counties, we can see up to 1″ of snow accumulation and less than .10″ of freezing rain.

For our northern tier of counties including Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair and Sanilac, we can see up to 2″ of snow accumulation and up to .10″ ice accumulation.

Outside of that area, we could see a trace of freezing rain before warmer air moves in and we change the wintry precipitation over to rain, for those not in the advisory.

High temperatures making it into the lower 40s in our southern zones and remaining in the 30s in areas that see the wintry weather and the advisories for the day.

Tuesday and Wednesday

As that system moves off to the east, we will keep the cloud cover in as we start our day on Tuesday, before breaking into some sunshine in the late morning and into the afternoon hours. High temperature is heading for the middle 40s by Tuesday afternoon.

Then we have another disturbance that will roll into the region in the middle of the week on Wednesday. Right now, the models are indicating this will be a rather weak system with limited moisture to work with, but we will keep the chance of some rain and more snow showers in the forecast before changing over to rain as temperatures warm up. High temperatures heading for the middle 50s by Wednesday afternoon.

End of the week

Then all eyes are on the end of the week, as the models have done a major shift in the forecast and brought wintry weather back into the region. By the time we get to Friday, both of the major models are indicating the potential for accumulating snow moving in throughout the day on Friday. One of them brings in the potential of a wintry mix as well.

As of right now, I’m going to hold onto the colder air in the forecast. That temperature is hovering right around that freezing mark, so this, as of tonight, will remain all snow, but we will continue to fine-tune the forecast as we head into the end of the week.

Dry weather moves in as we look at next weekend, and the cloud cover sticks around for Saturday with high temperatures into the upper 30s before we break into a little bit of sunshine by the time we get to Sunday. High temperatures heading into the lower 40s by the end of the weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds, skies becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of wintry mix/freezing rain developing after midnight. Low: 30. Winds: East 5-10 MPH with gusts as high as 20 MPH.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies. Wintry mix/freezing rain changing to rain showers as temperatures warm up. Remaining a wintry mix/snow in our Central/Northern Communities. Continued breezy. High: 41. Winds: East 15-25 MPH with gusts as high as 35 MPH.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies. Remaining windy. Low: 36. Winds: West 15-25 MPH with gusts as high as 40 MPH.

TUESDAY: Clouds in the morning, skies becoming partly cloudy in the late morning/early afternoon hours. Remaining windy throughout the day. High: 46. Winds: West 15-25 MPH with gusts as high as 35 MPH.

