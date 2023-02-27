Umbrellas, snow shovels needed this week in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – Another busy weather week in Metro Detroit with rain, freezing rain, and snow all part of the forecast.

Monday evening, expect rain to end, leaving us with cloudy skies and temps in the mid-30s.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be a nice break from wet weather, with clouds in the morning giving way to sunshine by the afternoon. It will be windy Tuesday with gusts as high as 30-35mph but just below advisory criteria—highs slightly above normal in the mid-40s.

Wednesday

Wednesday, there could be a brief wintry mix early in the morning, otherwise cloudy and mild, with highs reaching the low 50s.

Thursday/Friday

Thursday looks dry before our next impactful system moves in Thursday night into Friday. Depending on the position of the low, we could see measurable snow by Friday evening. We are still several days out, so we will be tracking the models and adjusting the forecast as needed.

More details will be coming up tonight at 10 and 11 p.m.

