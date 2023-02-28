Winter, springlike weather on tap for Wednesday in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Winter and springlike weather all in one day, Wednesday. We start the day with a light rain/snow mix around daybreak. Surface temps are above freezing with the help of sunshine Tuesday and temperatures in the 40s, so not expecting much, if any, impact.

Wednesday

Wednesday afternoon will be dry and very mild, with temps in the low to mid-50s. Enjoy the mild temps because winter returns big time by the end of the week.

Thursday

Thursday will be dry, with highs in the low 40s.

Friday

Friday and Friday night, a significant winter storm is expected to impact all of southeast lower Michigan with a mix of rain and snow. The track of the low is still in question and will determine exactly how much snow we will get. More details are coming up in the forecast tonight at 10 and 11 p.m. on Local 4 News.

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.