It looks, feels like spring in Metro Detroit, but wintry weather is set to return by Friday

4Warn Weather – It looks, feels, and even smells like spring Wednesday afternoon in Metro Detroit. But make no mistake, wintry weather is not quite over in Metro Detroit.

A nice quiet evening and overnight with dry conditions, calm winds, and seasonable temps. Low of 33 degrees.

Thursday

A little cooler Thursday with a high of 42. Interestingly to note, our normal high is now 40 degrees. So it’s not normal to be in the 30s anymore. But since when is the weather normal in Metro Detroit?

Weekend forecast

Well, certainly not Friday and Saturday when temps return to the upper 30s. Still tracking a developing storm system that will impact us in Metro Detroit on Friday. We will see both rain and snow as an area of low pressure is expected to cross just to our south.

The exact track of the low is still not known. And that track is crucial in determining precipitation amounts. At this point, it looks like areas south of I-94 will have both rain and snow, cutting totals down to an inch or less. But north of that rain/snow line could see several inches of snow.

