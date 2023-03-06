Rain, snow, storms rest of Monday in Metro Detroit -- timeline and how much to expect

4Warn Weather – Rain, snow, and storms are in the forecast for Metro Detroit on Monday afternoon and evening. Here’s a look at the timing and how much to expect.

Monday precipitation

Showers are moving in from the west on Monday afternoon and into the early evening.

There could be a few rumbles of thunder, but the severe threat is slim to none. We might see some isolated strong wind gusts and some heavy downpours.

Given the temperature profile, a few of us could see some snow or sleet mix in from time to time, mainly north of I-96.

After about 10 p.m., we’ll be watching for snow to take over, mainly north of I-94. This will move from northwest to southeast.

A light accumulation looks possible, with the highest amounts north.

Ohio border to I-96: A trace to 1 inch.

I-96 to I-69: 1-2 inches.

Late-week rain/snow

Another system brings us yet another chance for rain and snow on Friday.

While this is still a ways out, long-range models are leaning toward this being a mainly snow event.

It’s too far out to talk specifics on timing and accumulation, but plan on Friday being an impactful weather day.

Daylight saving time starts this weekend

We spring forward this weekend, as daylight saving time begins.

Set your clocks ahead one hour before bed Saturday, as 2 a.m. Sunday becomes 3 a.m.