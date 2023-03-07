Drying out in Metro Detroit Tuesday, another end-of-week winter storm in the works

4Warn Weather – After a cloudy day with rain and snow showers working throughout the region on Monday, we’re going to bring drier weather into the forecast as we work throughout or Tuesday

We will start the day with cloud cover as the last of our snow showers will work to the East of the region before sunrise this morning. The clouds will give away to increasing Sunshine as we work throughout the day. High temperatures heading for the lower 40s with a North wind at 5-15 MPH.

Mainly clear skies can be expected overnight tonight and will be a cold night as well. Overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 20s with the Northwest wind at 5-10 MPH.

Looking ahead throughout the next few days, high-pressure will control the forecast. That means plenty of sunshine as we work throughout our Wednesday, with a little more cloud cover working into the forecast by Thursday as that high pressure center moves after the East and more moisture moves into the region. High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday remaining in the lower 40s each afternoon.

Our next system rolls into the region with a low-pressure system by the time we get to the end of the week on Friday, and all current indications are that the system will be completely snow. There is the potential for some accumulation out of the system, but as of right now it’s nothing like what we saw at the end of last week. High temperatures heading for the upper 30s by Friday afternoon. It’s too early to tell how much snow will fall, but we will continue to fine tune that forecast as we work throughout the next few days.

With that system moving after the east, we will keep the cloud cover in the forecast for most of the weekend. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected Saturday and Sunday, with high temperatures heading for the upper 30s each day. Don’t forget Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday morning, Spring your clocks forward one hour overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Another system rolls through as we look ahead and early next week. With temperatures remaining below average into the upper 30s, this looks to be a chance of rain and snow showers for just about everyone. Too early to tell if there would be any snow accumulation with this system into early next week as well. We’ll keep our eyes on this as we head throughout the week as well.

TODAY: Clouds early, give way to sunshine late morning and into the afternoon. High: 40. Winds: North 5-15 MPH with gusts as high as 20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies, cold temperatures. Low: 27. Winds: Northwest 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY): Mostly sunny skies. High: 41. Winds: North 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 28. Winds: Northeast 5-10 MPH.