Early look at Friday winter storm that could bring several inches of snow to Metro Detroit

An early look at possible snowfall totals for Metro Detroit on March 10, 2023.

4Warn Weather – Another significant winter storm is heading toward Metro Detroit, and we could receive several inches of snow throughout the day Friday.

Friday snow

Impactful weather is expected Friday, both in terms of snow and wind.

We know a good dose of snow is on the way Friday, and it’ll be enough that you’ll have to move it.

As of now, arrival has been pushed up to before the morning drive, probably around 4 a.m. The heaviest snow will fall during the morning drive, then taper down in the afternoon.

With the exception of a few lingering snow showers, we should be done with this snow by around 6 p.m.

Models differ a good deal on how much snow we’ll receive, unfortunately, but it’s safe to say you’ll have to move some snow. Right now, we’re leaning toward an area-wide 3-6 inches, but we could bump these numbers up, as some models have closer to 8 inches, in spots.

This will be fine-tuned as more high-resolution models come in over the next 24 hours.

The Friday morning drive will be slow, and this continues into the afternoon. The drive home should be better, but that is more dependent on how quickly road crews get to the streets in the late morning and afternoon.

Wind gusts will, at times, be over 35 mph on Friday, so some blowing snow could be a concern, even into Saturday morning.

Another winter storm next week

Models are continuing to speed things up a bit, and as a result, we’re anticipating some snow to get here in the evening hours Sunday.

This snow lingers overnight and into Monday, as well. Perhaps a few stray snowflakes will continue into Tuesday.

More accumulation looks likely, but it will be less than we receive Friday.

Daylight saving time

We spring forward this weekend, as daylight saving time begins.

Set your clocks ahead one hour before bed Saturday, as 2 a.m. Sunday becomes 3 a.m.