Tracking another winter storm set to impact Metro Detroit Friday -- here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – Every second of sunshine in Michigan is a gift we don’t take for granted. We have one more day to soak it all in before another winter storm impacts Metro Detroit on Friday.

Thursday

Let’s start with the good news. A few more clouds Thursday, but also some breaks of the sun. Highs top out right around 40 degrees.

Friday

Another Friday winter storm! This one doesn’t look as strong as last Friday, but still impactful. An area of low pressure will track just south over parts of Ohio Friday morning.

We will be on the cold side of this system, so it looks like a mostly snow event for us. Mid-range models put us in the three to six-inch range, but that could change as we get the higher-resolution models Thursday.

At some point on Thursday, the National Weather Service is likely to issue a Winter Weather Advisory. If models start agreeing on higher snow totals, that might become a Winter Storm Watch. But at this point, it looks like an advisory is more appropriate; This means travel will be difficult Friday, particularly during the morning commute.

For more on this system and the weekend forecast, join me tonight at 11 p.m.

