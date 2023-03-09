Live radar: Tracking late-night winter storm bringing snow to Metro Detroit

A winter storm is expected to drop snow across Metro Detroit starting after midnight Thursday. Track the storm using our live radar.

4Warn Weather – A winter storm is expected to reach Metro Detroit overnight Thursday into Friday, and should bring with it at least a few inches of snow.

Snowfall is expected to begin in Southeast Michigan after midnight Thursday, March 9. The snow should last until Friday afternoon, with the heaviest snowfall expected Friday morning -- which will affect the morning commute.

Our 4Warn Weather meteorologists predict that most of Metro Detroit will receive about 3-6 inches of snow by the storm’s end on Friday. Click here to read the latest forecast.

A winter weather advisory will take effect for Metro Detroit at 10 p.m. Thursday, and is set to expire at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Our live radar will be tracking the storm as it moves across Southeast Michigan. You can view the live radar in the video player above.

You can also check out the interactive radar below.

Projected snow totals

Below you’ll find possible snow totals for much of the region. Accumulation projections made for 11 p.m. on Friday, March 10.

An early look at possible snowfall totals for Metro Detroit on March 10, 2023. (WDIV)

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.