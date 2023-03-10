Snow tapering off Friday in Metro Detroit, but another round is on the way

4Warn Weather – Another round of snowfall is on its way to Metro Detroit, just two days after Friday’s winter storm.

Snow tapering down

Snow is tapering down Friday afternoon. Anything left out there in the evening evening should be light and scattered.

One area to watch is closer to Lake Huron. Snow will continue to fall through about sunset, with another inch or two possible.

More snow early next week

The next system brings us some light snow Sunday and Monday. These aren’t all-day snow events, but we’ll get some snow each day.

Between the two days, 1-2 inches of snowfall is expected.

Late-week rain

Most of next week is quiet before another chance for precipitation, this time (wait for it) on Friday. If this holds true, it will mark five Fridays in a row with precipitation.

With it being so mild late in the week, this is looking like an all-rain event.

Daylight saving time

We spring forward this weekend, as daylight saving time starts.

Set your clocks ahead one hour before bed Saturday, as 2 a.m. Sunday becomes 3 a.m.