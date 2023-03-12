Winter weather heads back to Metro Detroit to end weekend, start week -- what you can expect

4Warn Weather – After plenty of snow ended the week, dry weather has stuck around the region for most of today, but winter weather makes a command performance as we head through the end of the weekend and into early next week.

Through the overnight hours, tonight expect the clouds to increase once again, skies becoming mostly cloudy. Overnight lows, dropping into the mid-20s for just about everyone.

As we go throughout the next couple of days, we’re going to see another area of low-pressure work through the region. This will bring the chance of snow showers back to the forecast for everybody throughout the day on Sunday, and into early next week on Monday.

In terms of how much accumulation we could see, this system is not going to have a lot of moisture to work with, so the accumulation looks to be on the light side of things.

We could end up with a few inches of snow for everybody by the time the system moves out late Monday night, if that were to happen, it looks like the bulk of the accumulation would be throughout the day on Monday.

High temperatures remain on the cool side of things, into the upper 30s on Monday, and dropping into the low 30s on Tuesday behind the front. With that front pulling off to the east, we will see a mixture of sunshine and clouds throughout the day, and we will keep the breezy winds around as well.

High pressure builds back into the region in the middle of the week, so that will dry us out for a few days.

As that low-pressure system moves off to the east, warmer air is going to start to move into the region and we’ve got a rapid warm-up on the way. Temperatures make it into the lower 40s on Wednesday, then into the upper 40s as we head into Thursday.

The next system that is forecasted to move into the region will be at the end of the week and the end of the first part of next weekend. We’re going to watch an area of low-pressure work north and east into the Ohio Valley, so this will keep us on the warm side of things for Friday. Rain showers are expected throughout a good portion of the day, and high temperatures are expected to go into the middle and upper 40s into the afternoon.

As that low-pressure system pulls off to the east, it will bring in some cooler air for the first part of next weekend. We will also keep a little bit of moisture around, which means we will keep the chance of snow showers in the forecast, along with some breezy winds to go with it. High temperatures dropping back into the upper 30s for the first half of next weekend.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, skies becoming mostly cloudy. Low: 26. Winds: Northeast 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW (SUNDAY): Cloudy skies, a chance of snow showers. A light accumulation is possible. High: 36. Winds: East 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Cloudy skies. A chance of snow showers. Low: 29. Winds: East 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies. A chance of snow showers. Up to a few inches of accumulation are possible. High: 37. Winds: Northwest 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 23.