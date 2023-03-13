Here’s when snow will taper off, end Monday in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Snow continues to move through Metro Detroit on Monday afternoon, but will taper off as we head into the evening.

Snow showers will then turn into a few flurries. Anything out there after sunset will be light and have little to no impact.

Midweek sunshine

Don’t be alarmed, but that big yellow thing in the sky will be seen Tuesday and Wednesday, Enjoy it (but don’t look directly at it)!

Warming up (temporarily)

Temperatures are on their way up this week. Highs will reach the lower 50s on Thursday and Friday, before falling back to the 30s this weekend.

Weekend forecast

We’re still on track to see rain return to end the workweek, with perhaps a few snowflakes this weekend.

Some rain will get here later Thursday, but the bulk of what falls will come on Friday.

On the back side of this system, a few snowflakes will be possible Saturday and Sunday, but it’s not looking like much will come down those days.