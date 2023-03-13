Here’s when spring temperatures will replace wintry weather in Metro Detroit

We’ve had a cold, wintry March, but spring is just a week away. Sunset is at 7:37 p.m. overnight snow will end except for the thumb, where snow showers hang on a bit longer. The low drops to 22 degrees with winds northwest at 10-15mph.

4Warn Weather – Tuesday highs will be in the mid-30s, and Wednesday lows will be in the low 40s, but at this point, if you’re tired of winter, you are certainly not alone.

We’ve had a cold, wintry March, but spring is just a week away. Sunset is at 7:37 p.m. overnight snow will end except for the thumb, where snow showers hang on a bit longer. The low drops to 22 degrees with winds northwest at 10-15mph.

Tuesday

Sunrise will be at 7:47 a.m. Tuesday as we will see more and more sunshine as the day rolls along. But it will remain breezy and cold. Wind chills in the morning will be in the single digits. Our high struggles to 34 with winds continuing out of the northwest at 10-20mph.

Wednesday

There will be sunshine for Wednesday, with temps closer to normal in the low 40s. We should climb above normal by Thursday and Friday, with highs around 50 degrees. But rain could put a damper on our warmer weather by the end of the week.

I’ll have details in the forecast tonight at 11 p.m.

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.