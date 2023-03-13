Snow showers Monday in Metro Detroit, warmer weather on the way

4Warn Weather – After some snow for some of us for the end of the weekend, on Sunday, we’re going to keep the chances of snow in the forecast as we work through the beginning of the week.

We’re going to watch an area of low pressure and a cold front move through as we work throughout the day. As that closes in on the region, we are going to be looking at scattered snow showers for everyone throughout the day. There is the chance that we could see a few inches of snow accumulation throughout the day, but we are not anticipating any headlines to go with the snow through the evening hours tonight. Best advice is if you do run into some of the snow accumulation, give yourself some extra time to get to your destination as the roads more than likely be snow covered during parts of the day today. High temperatures remaining in the middle 30s by the time we get to this afternoon.

We will keep the clouds into the forecast for work through the overnight hours tonight, and it will be breezy behind the cold front. Overnight lows, dropping a little lower 20s with winds gusting his highest 25 MPH.

Heading into Tuesday, high-pressure will begin to build into the region, so we will keep the cloud cover around in the morning, and break into some sunshine as we work through the late morning into the afternoon. High temperatures remaining on the cold side of things, and the middle 30s by Tuesday afternoon. Winds will be gusting is high is 25 MPH throughout the day.

Heading into the middle of the week, expect lots of sunshine throughout our Wednesday, and that also starts are warming trend as high-pressure pulls off to the east. High temperatures heading for the lower 40s by Wednesday afternoon.

As we work into our Thursday, expect the clouds to move back into the region in advance of our next low-pressure system working into the region. Rain showers will move in as we go through the late afternoon into the evening hours. High temperatures getting even warmer, heading for the upper 40s and lower 50s by Thursday afternoon.

As that low pressure system works off to the east, we will keep the rain showers in the forecast for the end of the week on Friday. Breezy winds will also be sticking around throughout the day on Friday. High temperature is heading once again for right around that 50° mark by Friday afternoon.

Once that low pressure system pulls off to the east, we will bring colder air into the region for the first half of next weekend. We will also keep the chance of some snow showers into the forecast behind that cold front as well. High temperatures dropping into the mid in upper 30s by Saturday afternoon.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies. Snow showers likely. A few inches of accumulation are possible. High: 35. Winds: Northwest 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies, breezy winds anticipated. Low: 23. Winds: Northwest 10-15 MPH with gusts as high as 25 MPH.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. High: 34. Winds: Northwest 10-15 MPH with gusts as high as 25 MPH.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Cold temperatures. Low: 22. Winds: Northwest 5-15 MPH with gusts as high as 25 MPH.