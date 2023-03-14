When to expect rain to change over to snow later this week in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Didn’t like the bitter cold this morning? Don’t worry, warmer temperatures are building this week.

We’ll be in the lower 50s for highs by Thursday, and possibly into Friday as well. It doesn’t last long, though, as colder air returns this weekend, with highs in the 30s.

We see numbers climb into the mid-40s next week, with this roller coaster ride in place.

Late-week rain/snow

We’re still on track for rain to return later Thursday and through most of Friday.

Friday night, this precipitation changes over to a little bit of snow, and this continues into Saturday.

Little to no accumulation is expected.

Daylight over 12 hours

We’re getting more and more daylight with each day. Friday (March 17) will be the first day in a long time with more than 12 hours of daylight.

This number continues to go up through late June.

Spring arrives

The vernal equinox (start of spring) is at 5:24 p.m. Monday (March 20).