Big changes coming as rain arrives, causing temperatures to drop significantly in Metro Detroit

A gloomy day here in Metro Detroit and a significant change in the forecast aren’t improving things.

A few light rain showers Wednesday evening and overnight; It should pick up a bit in intensity and coverage before and during the morning commute. Temperatures don’t drop much overnight as we remain in the upper 40s.

Thursday

Now here’s the change. Temps also don’t change much during the day on Thursday now, either; This means our high temperature has gone from the upper 50s to now barely hitting 50 degrees. Unfortunately, this happens occasionally, as the slightest change can lead to big forecast adjustments.

Bottom line? Thursday will still be mild, just not as warm as we initially thought.

Weekend forecast

Friday is dry and cool, with highs in the mid-40s. Then some rain for Saturday, possibly mixed with a wet snowflake or two before sunrise and again later in the evening. More on your weekend forecast coming up tonight at 11 p.m.

