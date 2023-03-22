Rain, more rain, then rain and snow? What to expect next 5 days in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – The next several days are expected to be very wet in Metro Detroit, with a couple days of rain followed by a possible mix of rain and snow.

Wednesday evening rain

A few light showers have been falling Wednesday, as advertised, but the more widespread and steadier rain comes in the evening.

This continues through parts of the overnight and into Thursday (more on this below).

Rain continues Thursday

Steady rain is expected to start the day Thursday, causing a bit of a slow drive in the morning.

The bulk of the rain will wrap up by lunch time, but we can’t rule out a few light spotty showers in the early afternoon.

Clouds and radar forecast for March 23, 2023. (WDIV)

Saturday rain, maybe with some snow

Models continue to trend toward Saturday’s precipitation being more of a rain event, but they’re still keeping open the chance for a few snowflakes, as well.

The leading edge early in the morning could be a wintry mix, then at night, a few snowflakes will again be possible.

During the day, the precipitation will be rain. Keep the umbrellas handy.

Rain-snow mix possible early next week

There’s not a lot of agreement on this, but long-range models are keeping the chance for some rain and snow in the area Monday into Tuesday.

There’s still a good deal of doing to be done with this system, but for now, it’s something that we’re keeping on our radar.