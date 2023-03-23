Updated rain, snow chances for Saturday, early next week in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – More rain and snow are on the way to Metro Detroit this weekend and into next week.

Saturday rain, and maybe some snow

This Thursday (March 23) rainmaker is scooting out of here, and the next one is on its tail -- set to arrive overnight Friday into Saturday.

It still looks like the majority of what falls with this will be rain, but the leading edge could be a wintry mix early in the morning. What falls Saturday night could change over to light snow.

A decent amount of rain will fall Saturday, mainly in the morning. Close to a half-inch to near 1 inch, with the higher totals closer to Lake Erie.

Rain-snow mix possible Monday, Tuesday

Long-range models continue to show their differences, but the trend over the last few runs has been leaning towards a light rain-snow mix Tuesday.

We still can’t rule out a little something falling Monday, but models have been trending drier for that day.

Normal high at 50 degrees

The normal high temperature continues to creep up. Starting Saturday, we’ll be at 50 degrees for the normal high.