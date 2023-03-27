Rain, snow to move into SE Michigan overnight with light accumulation possible -- what to know

Rain, snow to move into SE Michigan overnight with light accumulation possible.

4Warn Weather – Rain and snow showers will move into the area tonight, including the chance of accumulation in the northern suburbs.

Accumulations of up to an inch are possible, especially on the grass, cars and decks. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm will be possible tonight south of M-59.

Monday, a few rain and snow showers will linger into the morning drive. Thereafter, it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Monday night, it will be partly cloudy with lows from 25 to 30 degrees.

Tuesday, it will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs will range from 45 to 50 degrees. Lows will be around 30 degrees.

Wednesday, Southeast Michigan will have another chance of rain and snow showers. Highs will be in the upper 40s. Lows will be in the upper 20s.

Thursday will bring temperatures in the upper 40s with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies.

Temperatures will be warmer on Friday with the chance of a 60-degree day, but it will be rainy.

