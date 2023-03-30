Showers return Thursday night, snow chance over weekend in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Showers are set to return to Metro Detroit on Thursday night, and there’s still a chance of snow over the weekend.

Showers return

Clouds increase Thursday evening, but after midnight, a few showers will move back in.

These continue through the overnight and into daybreak.

Friday: Wind, rain, and maybe storms

Friday is an impactful weather day, with a good dose of rain, gusty winds, and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder.

The morning drive will be soggy, as heavy rain is looking likely. A slow drive is very possible.

We’re looking for a bit of a break in the rain in the afternoon, before more rain and perhaps a few storms move in during the evening.

Closer to sunset, some heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder are looking likely. The severe weather threat looks pretty minimal, but can’t be ruled out, as gusty winds will be something to watch out for. This will continue until just after midnight.

Weekend forecast

On the back side of this system, gusty winds, a few showers and even a couple of snowflakes are looking likely to start the weekend.

Gusts Friday will be near 30 mph, but on Saturday, they’ll be over 45 mph, at times.

A few light showers are likely, with a few snowflakes possibly mixing in. Precipitation is not expected to last all day.