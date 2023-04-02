Break in active weather to start week in Metro Detroit -- what to expect

4Warn Weather – The sunshine and seasonable temperatures have made Sunday a great day for early spring outdoor activities. Temperatures will fall only slightly from the daytime highs in the mid 40s to a low of around 40 degrees. The daytime’s light winds will pick up at night from the south at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts could reach 30 mph.

On Monday, it is back to work and school for many people. Clouds will move back into Southeast Michigan and so will the chance of isolated rain showers, especially in the evening around dinnertime. Highs will be around 60 degrees. Lows will be in the lower 40s.

Showers could linger through the Tuesday morning commute. Then, another round of rain will move toward the area in the evening and at night. During that time, temperatures will top out in the mid 50s. Lows will be around 50 degrees.

Wednesday will bring more rain, wind, and the possibility of a few gusty thunderstorms. Moist, warm air will push northward into the Great Lakes region ahead of a cold front. Highs will be near 70 degrees. Lows will fall into the upper 30s.

Clearer and calmer weather will set up over Detroit for the Tigers’ home opener on Thursday. It is expected to remain dry with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Friday and Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds, but clouds will increase on Saturday. Highs on both days will be in the lower 50s. Lows will be in the 30s.

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.