Rounds of April showers, storms for Metro Detroit this week

Ashlee Baracy, Meteorologist

4Warn Weather – A mild start to your Monday morning with temperatures on either side of 40.

SUNRISE: 7:13 AM

Expect a rather cloudy day with a line of showers moving in mid-afternoon and sticking with us through tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be trending well above average for the first part of this week. Highs will be around 60 degrees this afternoon. Lows will be in the lower 40s.

SUNSET: 8:01 PM

The next impactful system moves into the region on Tuesday with the greatest chance for widespread rain and possible thunderstorms Tuesday night. Highs will be a little cooler in the mid-50s. We then crank up the temperatures on Wednesday along with our storm chances. Highs will be around 70 with a slight chance for severe storms in the afternoon. That cools us back off to around 50 on Thursday, but expect sunshine and windier conditions for first pitch on Opening Day at Comerica Park.

Ashlee Baracy is an Emmy award-winning meteorologist who was born and raised in Metro Detroit. You can catch her 4Warn Weather forecasts weekday mornings, at noon and streaming on Local4+.

