Sunshine with highs close to 60 degrees on Easter Sunday in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – Well, there’s an old saying we only have two seasons here in Michigan, winter and construction. So roll out the orange barrels because it will feel more like summer than spring next week.

But first, we have to get through a couple more chilly mornings.

Saturday

Saturday morning, expect temps to be in the 30s but warming quickly into the upper 40s by noon. Then in the afternoon, we will top out around 51 degrees.

Now if you live in the extreme northern part of Oakland or Macomb counties, you will see quite a few clouds and perhaps even a light rain shower in the afternoon or evening. But most of Metro Detroit stays dry.

Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday starts out cool in the upper 30s, but sunshine once again warms us up in the afternoon—our high tops out around 57 degrees.

Next week

Monday, we are in the mid-60s, climbing into the 70s by Tuesday. By midweek we will see the upper 70s!

I can’t wait to show you more of this glorious Future Forecast when you join me tonight at 11 p.m.

