Chilly Easter morning before summerlike temperatures move into Metro Detroit -- what to expect

4Warn Weather – Grab the sunscreen because, by the end of next week, it’s going to look and feel a lot like summer!

But before we get to those summerlike temperatures, we have a chilly Easter Sunday morning. If you’re attending sunrise services at 7:03 a.m., be prepared for temperatures in the upper 30s. With the sunshine, we warm up to a high of 58 degrees.

We have a long stretch of dry weather ahead and a huge warm-up begins on Tuesday. Highs start out in the low 70s but will climb well into the upper 70s by Wednesday all the way through the end of the week.

