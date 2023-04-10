Long stretch of beautiful, warm, sunny weather hits Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

Spring in Michigan is full of surprises. One day it’s freezing cold. The next it’s sunny and warm. But we rarely see such a long stretch of beautiful, warm, and sunny weather.

But here we go!

Monday will be dry and clear overnight, with lows in the mid-40s. Winds out of the south are 5-10mph.

Tuesday

We will see a few clouds mixed with the sun on Tuesday. Highs climb well above normal in the low 70s.

Midweek forecast

Then it starts looking and feeling more like summer. With mostly sunny skies on both Wednesday and Thursday, we make it into the upper 70s.

Weekend forecast

Friday looks just as lovely, returning to very warm, dry weather. But things change for the weekend. I’ll have the details coming up tonight at 11 p.m.

