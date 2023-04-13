Amazing weather gives way to storms this weekend, possible snow next week in Metro Detroit

The clouds and radar forecast in Michigan for April 16, 2023.

4Warn Weather – This week’s beautiful weather in Metro Detroit is giving way to storms over the weekend and even a chance of snow early next week.

Back to reality

Temperatures are hanging out near 80 Thursday and Friday, and they’ll still be in the 70s this weekend. But it doesn’t last, as we’re back in the upper 40s and lower 50s early next week.

Saturday is looking drier, and now we’re talking about a chance for a few storms on Sunday.

A few showers remain possible, mainly later in the day Saturday, but this is still looking like more of a Sunday event.

With the timing changes, a few storms are looking more likely Sunday. The severe weather threat is still somewhat up in the air, but some strong winds look very possible.

Rain, snow possible next week

Long-range models are keeping rain around to start the day Monday, but it could change to snow in the afternoon.

It’s also going to be windy during this time, as well, so hang onto your hat.

Tuesday is looking drier, but a few snowflakes can’t be ruled out.