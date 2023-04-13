Beautiful weather won’t last forever -- here’s when to expect rain, storms in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – We have hit the jackpot regarding beautiful weather this week, but it can’t last forever as changes are approaching.

Expect mostly clear skies and mild conditions Thursday night. Our low reaches 53 degrees with light winds out of the south-southwest.

Friday

We are ending the week on a high note with sunshine and a high of 80 for Friday. Then the slow change begins over the weekend.

Weekend forecast

Much of Saturday will be dry and mild. But later in the evening, a few showers could develop ahead of an area of low pressure that will shake things up around here.

The best chance for heavy rain and maybe even a thunderstorm comes on Sunday afternoon and evening. Once the cold front moves through, we say goodbye to this warm weather.

At least temporarily.

Next week

Good chance we will see a few flakes on Monday mixed in with the raindrops. Cooler as well, with highs only in the upper 40s and lows in the 30s. But we will make a nice comeback by the end of next week. More on that when you join us tonight at 11 p.m.

