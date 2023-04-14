Breaking down Metro Detroit’s storm chances this weekend, snow chances next week

The clouds and radar forecast in Michigan for April 16, 2023.

4Warn Weather – Rain and storms are expected in Metro Detroit over the weekend, and next week comes with the possibility of snowfall.

Weekend weather forecast

Not much has changed in the forecast for this weekend, but the picture is becoming clearer.

Saturday is still expected to be a mainly dry day, but later in the afternoon and in the evening, a few isolated showers will be possible.

Sunday brings our better chance for showers and storms. This looks to take place in the afternoon and early evening.

While the severe threat isn’t very high, strong, gusty winds and isolated flooding look possible.

Snow chances next week

On the back side of this low, some rain and snow are both looking possible for Monday.

Monday will also be quite windy, with gusts over 35 mph.

Temperature roller coaster

We’re obviously on the up now, but we go down early next week, with highs Monday in the upper 40s.

The cold doesn’t last, though, as we’re in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees on Thursday and Friday of next week.