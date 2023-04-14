Possible wintry mix could hit Metro Detroit this weekend -- here’s what to expect

We had a perfect end to a perfect week, but we’ve just about reached the end of the run in Metro Detroit.

Temperatures are wild again Friday night, with lows in the mid-50s.

Saturday

We will have a dry start Saturday with sunshine and mild temps. If you want to work outside, Saturday is the better of the two days. Any chance for showers doesn’t arrive until at least the evening hours, and even that is not a guarantee.

Sunday

Sunday will have dry periods as well. But a good chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives in the afternoon and evening hours. We are at a marginal risk for severe weather with the possibility of strong gusty winds as the main threat.

Next week

Monday will be damp and cold, with showers and highs only in the upper 40s! But we aren’t done with warm weather just yet, as we return to the 70s later next week—more details in the forecast tonight at 11 p.m.

