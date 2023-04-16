Cold front moves into Metro Detroit bringing risk of storms Sunday, ran snow mix Monday

4Warn Weather – Good Sunday morning as we awake to calm and warm conditions here in Metro Detroit.

Temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s after we started the weekend with our fourth day in a row in the 80s. We won’t be so lucky today as a strong cold front is moving across the country bringing showers, storms, and cooler temperatures . . . eventually.

Metro Detroit could see severe weather on Sunday

Enjoy the first half of the day before the front arrives activating the skies over SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario later today. We will even get a little morning sunshine with enough cloud cover to produce a spectacular sunrise.

Sunrise: 6:51 a.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Metro Detroit in a Marginal Risk for severe weather today after 12 p.m., but we could see some storms firing in the late morning hours too depending on the timing of the cold front.

Marginal is the lowest risk category for severe weather but it is a risk nonetheless. So, eyes to the skies if you have plans to be out and about just before and after lunch today as this cold front should produce a line of rain and thunderstorms.

An isolated storm here or there will be capable of producing damaging winds and wind gusts along with deadly lightning. Our high temps will hit around noon into the upper 60s and low 70s and the winds will be cranking SE/SW 7-17 gusting 20-25mph at times all day regardless of this storm threat.

We could use the rain because it has been 10 days since we have seen rain and have quickly fallen behind in our monthly rain bucket.

Sunset: 8:16 p.m.

Monday

The cooler air will start moving in this evening and overnight into early Monday. A few rain showers are possible early Monday but, the back side of this storm will bring gusty winds, more cool air, and another batch of precipitation into the afternoon around Metro Detroit.

Temperatures will likely be in the upper 30s to low 40s keeping the chance for both rain and snow alive through the afternoon and evening tomorrow. Don’t worry about any snow accumulation with as warm as the ground has gotten recently but, we may see temps dip below freezing briefly Tuesday morning threatening budding vegetation.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be a 50 to 60 degree temperature dip from the 80s we had around here to start this weekend. We should awake to temps near freezing in a cool breeze knocking wind chills down into the 20s or even upper teens.

The morning clouds will give way to some afternoon sun and clouds with highs rebounding nicely into the lower 50s. The winds will also go from blustery to breezy for slightly less turbulant weather through the second half of the day. Warmer air will keep pouring into Metro Detroit as we head into the middle of this coming week.

Wednesday

Wednesday could be the pick day of the week ahead as we start with sunshine and our second morning in a row that brings freezing temps into play early in the day.

Highs will take off after a cool start as we flirt with 60F for an afternoon high on Hump Day which is right where we should be. There is a warm front moving up and over us late Wednesday which brings some late, late afternoon or evening shower chances here.

The weather computer models also hint at some showers on Friday with highs in the 60s both days to end the work and school week.

Keep you and your family prepared and protected with the 4 Warn Weather App, stay well ahead of any Spring storms and changes in your weather. Plus, it’s free!