Colder with rain and snow showers to start the week for Metro Detroit

After a nice start to the weekend, colder changes are moving into the region for the beginning of the work week with a case of weather whiplash moving in throughout the day. As you’re waking up this morning, you’re noticing a distinct change in the temperatures. Most of Southeastern Michigan is running at least 20° colder than we were on Sunday Morning, most everyone starting off into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

A dose of winter weather for Monday

For Monday, we will watch an area of low pressure move right through the state, and that will drag in some colder air behind the cold front that moved through overnight last night and into this morning. And with that, and some moisture as well, we are looking at a brief bit winter weather throughout the day. Expect the chance of rain and snow showers as the low moves through, high temperatures will be in the lower 40s this afternoon, but once you factor in the gusty winds throughout the day as well, it will feel 5°-10° colder than it will be, so today will be a day that you need the jackets and umbrellas as you head out the door.

We will keep the chance of the rain and snow showers into the evening hours tonight, along with the clouds as the low-pressure system continue to pull off to the East. We will also be keeping an eye on low temperatures tonight as we drop into the middle 30s, but as of right now, we are not expecting any frost/freeze into Tuesday Morning.

Cloud cover will stick around as we continue through most of the day on Tuesday as the low-pressure center moves out of the region, and we could see an isolated rain shower before sunrise tomorrow morning, other than that we should remain dry through the entire day. We will look for skies to begin to clear during the evening and overnight hours on Tuesday, temperatures remaining colder on Tuesday as well. High temperatures will remain in the middle 40s into the afternoon.

Sunshine returns for the middle of the week

High pressure moves into the region for the middle of the week, expect sunshine and some clouds throughout the day, and we also will look for a warming trend to move into the region starting on Wednesday as well. High temperatures heading into the middle 50s by Wednesday afternoon.

More rain moves into the region by Friday

The end of the week becomes a little more active, as we watch another system move into the region with a warm front moving in late Wednesday and into Wednesday, this will bring a chance of rain showers into the forecast by the late-night hours on Wednesday and continuing into Thursday. High temperatures continuing to soar well above average into the lower 70s by Thursday afternoon, before we drop back to near normal temperatures into the middle 50s by the time, we get to the first part of next weekend on Saturday.