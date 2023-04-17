More rain to follow Monday’s wintry mix this week in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Rain and snow showers will continue to fall Monday into Tuesday. More rain is expected later this week. Here’s the latest forecast.
Rain/snow/wind continues
- Rain/snow showers continue to fall this afternoon and into the early evening.
- Another round looks possible Tuesday, mainly east of I-75.
- On top of the rain and snow, it stays windy with gusts over 30 mph through Tuesday.
More rain later this week
- A slight chance for rain is there Wednesday, but chances really ramp up later Thursday into Friday.
- Showers will continue into Saturday and Sunday, as well.
- While this looks like a lot of rain, it’s not a wash-out. There will be some dry time.
Temperature roller coaster
- More ups and down are on the way.
- We get back into the 70s on Thursday, but it won’t last as highs will fall into the 50s this weekend.
Other weather news
Average last 30 temp
- This is not an official forecast, but the average date in which we see our last 30 degree temperature for the season is April 17.
Normal high at 60 degrees
- Despite the ups and downs that we’re experiencing here lately, the normal high continues to trend upward.
- It’s at 60 degrees Tuesday, April 18.
