Wild weather swings into workweek in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

That was an abrupt end to a glorious streak of beautiful weather. Monday snapped us back to reality with a mix of snow, rain, and sleet.

Overnight expect skies to be mostly cloudy with a stray drip or flake. Top it off with lows at or near freezing Monday night.

Still breezy, too, with wind out of the WSW 15-20mph.

Tuesday

Tuesday will remain chilly, with highs running 10-15 degrees below normal. Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a scattered shower. High of 47.

Wednesday

Things start to warm up on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday

We’re in the 70s by Thursday, but another cold front pushes us down below normal again for the weekend.

More on your roller coaster ride of a forecast tonight at 11 p.m.

