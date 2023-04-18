Mother nature keeps us on our toes this week as mixture of weather is expected to hit Metro Detroit

Mother nature keeps us on our toes this week with a mix of just about every type of weather. Snow, sleet, sun, and now temps are returning to the upper 70s.

It will be freezing overnight as our low drops to 32 degrees. Winds WNW 5-15mph.

Wednesday

A mix of sun and clouds is ahead for Wednesday. It could be a spotty sprinkle or shower in the evening, but most of us stay dry. Highs are getting back on track and closer to normal at 57 degrees.

Thursday

Thursday will be very warm, with temps in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Partly cloudy skies with just a chance of showers late in the evening.

The best chance of rain this week will be overnight Thursday into Friday morning as a cold front crosses the area.

