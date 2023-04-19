Seasonal warmth returns Wednesday with near-record heat on the way for Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Fair skies this morning as we wake up to temperatures back in the 30s, possibly upper 20s in some outlying areas. Plan for sunshine to start the day with closer to average temperatures this afternoon.

SUNRISE: 6:47 AM

Clouds will increase around the lunch hour. Highs will top out in the upper 50s, so a bit of improvement from the last two days where temperatures didn’t rise above 50. Winds will be noticeably lighter, but out of the northeast around 5-10 mph. There will be a wave of showers passing through this evening, most will stay north into the thumb, but our northern counties could get brushed with a quick passing shower tonight after sunset.

SUNSET: 8:19 PM

As a warm front lifts through the region. Thursday will be breezy as well as the warmest day of the week with near record highs getting close to 80. The current record stands at 82 degrees. Rain arrives early Friday with an approaching cold front from the west dropping highs on Friday into the 60s and then below average temperatures this weekend, only topping out in the low 50s. Expect widespread and even heavy rain for a good chunk of the day on Saturday.