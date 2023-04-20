Cool air, wet temperatures with scattered showers expected to hit Metro Detroit this weekend

Warm air just couldn’t advance as far north as we would have liked Thursday in Metro Detroit, and Friday looks to be cool and wet.

4Warn Weather – Warm air just couldn’t advance as far north as we would have liked Thursday in Metro Detroit, and Friday looks to be cool and wet.

Friday

While lows Thursday night stay in the upper 50s, we don’t rebound much for our highs on Friday—scattered showers, especially during the late morning and early afternoon hours to end the work week. Highs Friday reach the low 60s.

Weekend forecast

Saturday will have a few more scattered showers. Not an all-day rain, but enough to make the fields wet for outdoor sporting activities. It will also be cooler than normal, with highs in the mid-50s Saturday and only the upper 40s by Sunday.

The May outlook is in, and Thursday on Local 4 News at 11 p.m. I will let you know if the cooler-than-normal weather lasts through the rest of spring.

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.