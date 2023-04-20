Near record high temperatures possible Thursday in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

We finally broke into some sunshine as we worked through our Wednesday, and it felt warmer working into this afternoon as well.

Most everyone ran about 5-10° warmer this afternoon than we were on Tuesday, and we will keep the milder air into the forecast into the overnight hours tonight.

Thursday

We will watch a warm front lift north into the region overnight Wednesday and into the morning hours on Thursday. With some moisture around, we will bring in more cloud cover and the chance of a few rain showers, primarily in our Northern Communities late tonight and into the early morning hours. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40s for almost everyone.

Another day of near-record-high temperatures is possible on Thursday. With a good southeasterly flow Thursday with the warm front off to the north, we will be in what we call the warm sector. This is the favorable zone for showers and even a few thunderstorms late on Thursday night, but it will also send our high temperatures soaring into the upper 70s to right around 80°.

The record high for Thursday is 82°, so while I don’t think we will set a record high, we will come close Thursday afternoon.

Friday

A strong cold front will move through the region late Thursday and into the end of the week on Friday. With this, we will bring rain showers back into the forecast late Thursday and into Friday.

We will hit our high early on Friday into the 60s and fall throughout the day. Expect temperatures to be into the 50s by the time we get to the morning hours before temperatures level off late morning and into the afternoon, then fall again late afternoon and into the evening hours.

Weekend forecast

After that front moves off to the east, we will watch another area of low pressure develop, ride along that front, and bring us another chance of rain showers, and probably, the best chance of rain showers over the next 4-5 days, through the day on Saturday, and into Sunday.

Temperatures are going back below average into the 40s for the end of the weekend, then back into the 50s for the start of next week. Another chance of rain moves into the region for the middle of next week on Wednesday.

