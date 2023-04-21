Rainy start to weekend before quieter weather next week in Metro Detroit -- what you should know

4Warn Weather – We’re looking at a soggy start to the weekend as well as damp and cool.

Showers taper off this evening but return overnight. Lows drop to the mid 40s.

Saturday

A cold rainy start to the weekend. The heaviest rain will fall during the morning hours. As a strong cold front moves through, we could see as much as a half-inch to an inch of rain. Showers will taper off in the late afternoon, early evening. Highs only in the mid 50s.

Sunday

Sunday will be the drier of the two days. But we can’t completely rule out an isolated shower here and there. Brisk and colder with temps staying in the 40s through most of the day.

Much quieter next week but temperatures remain below normal.

The 4Warn weather team is tracking the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.