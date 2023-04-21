Rainy weekend ahead in Metro Detroit -- how much and when to expect the most

4Warn Weather – A rainy, windy weekend is expected in Metro Detroit, with showers beginning Friday and continuing all the way into Sunday.

Rain rest of Friday

Showers continue to move through Friday afternoon, but we’re anticipating more dry time in the evening.

We can’t rule out a sprinkle or light shower, but the majority of the rain should move on out through the afternoon.

Weekend forecast

A soggy day is on tap for Saturday, with the morning hours featuring the best chance for the heaviest rain. Scattered showers continue into the afternoon and evening, but we should dry out overnight.

A good dose of rain is on the way, as some spots could see near an inch on Saturday alone. The highest totals will be as you head further east throughout Southeast Michigan.

On Sunday, a few more showers will be possible, but we’re not anticipating this to be nearly as widespread, nor as heavy.

The rainfall forecast for April 23, 2023. (WDIV)

It’s also going to be a little windy this weekend. Gusts Saturday will be near 30 mph on Sunday, and Monday’s gusts are over 20 mph.